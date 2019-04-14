OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A sideshow in Oakland ended in chaos when an AC Transit bus was set on fire Sunday night.

The sideshow took place near 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard where witnesses said guns were fired into the air.

Earlier in the day there were other illegal sideshows around Oakland. Rowdy crowds shut down a massive intersection in broad daylight as cars revved their engines and spun their wheels at multiple locations.

At least one vehicle could be seen hitting several bystanders at the scene.

Oakland police said officers responded to the scene, and that the scene at that intersection was starting to break up by about 10 p.m. There were no reports of injuries, and no arrests reported, police said.

This same intersection was the scene of a sideshow on April 7; a social media video of that incident showed three vehicles spinning their tires, making smoke and sliding around that intersection.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.