Tiger Woods on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS) — Tiger Woods has taken the outright lead with three holes to play at the Masters, sitting at 13-under par through 15 holes as his competition has struggled to close down the stretch.

On 16, a par 3, his tee shot rolled within two feet of the hole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Three other players are bunched at the top of the leader board. Dustin Johnson has emerged late in the back nine to take a share of the lead with Xander Schauffele at 12-under. Brooks Koepka was tied for his share of the lead, as well, at one point.

