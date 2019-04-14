Filed Under:Masters Tournament, Pro Golf, Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)


AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS) — Tiger Woods has taken the outright lead with three holes to play at the Masters, sitting at 13-under par through 15 holes as his competition has struggled to close down the stretch.

Tiger Woods Waves at the Masters on Sunday

Tiger Woods waves during the final round at the Masters, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

On 16, a par 3, his tee shot rolled within two feet of the hole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Three other players are bunched at the top of the leader board. Dustin Johnson has emerged late in the back nine to take a share of the lead with Xander Schauffele at 12-under. Brooks Koepka was tied for his share of the lead, as well, at one point.

