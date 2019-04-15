Filed Under:Apartment fire, East Oakland, Oakland, Oakland Fire Department, Oakland news

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – At least 16 people – including eight children – have been displaced following a fire at three-story apartment building early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 1:38 a.m. at the residential structure located in the 3000 block of Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Dino Torres said.

One apartment unit was fully destroyed and two others suffered water damage, according to Torres, in the blaze that displaced three families altogether.

Oakland Firefighters on the scene of a three-alarm apartment fire at a complex on the 3000 block of Fruitvale on April 15, 2019. (Oakland Fire Department / Twitter)

Oakland Firefighters on the scene of a three-alarm apartment fire at a complex on the 3000 block of Fruitvale on April 15, 2019. (Oakland Fire Department / Twitter)

Torres said the cause appears to be accidental, and may be linked to cooking. The blaze was extinguished around 2 a.m.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s