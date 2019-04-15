OAKLAND (CBS SF) – At least 16 people – including eight children – have been displaced following a fire at three-story apartment building early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 1:38 a.m. at the residential structure located in the 3000 block of Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Dino Torres said.

One apartment unit was fully destroyed and two others suffered water damage, according to Torres, in the blaze that displaced three families altogether.

Torres said the cause appears to be accidental, and may be linked to cooking. The blaze was extinguished around 2 a.m.

