



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, the French Consul General of San Francisco, spoke to KPIX News Monday regarding the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and the outpouring of support and sympathy from the Bay Area.

“We have 60,000 French nationals in the Bay Area. I think they all thought this morning of their past visits there as they were kids with their parents. All these family visits and happy visits of Notre Dame,” said Lebrun-Damiens.

The iconic spire at the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed earlier Monday after the massive fire broke out.

CBS News Coverage: Notre Dame Spire Collapses As Fire Rages At Iconic Paris Cathedral

Lebrun-Damiens relayed that French President Emmanuel Macron has announced how France will rebuild Notre Dame. Interested parties who want to help can make a donation to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris.

Donations can be directed to:

Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris

PNC Bank

800 17th Street NW

Washington DC 20006

ABA : 031000053

SWIFT : PNCCUS33 (For International wire only)

Account Number : 5360272299

Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris is a 501c3 charity that has been raising funds to help finance the restoration of the cathedral. It was incorporated in October 2016.