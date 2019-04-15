



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other Bay Area politicians sent out statements in solidarity with Paris after a catastrophic fire Monday ravaged much of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral.

The iconic spire at the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed after the massive fire broke out.

CBS News Coverage: Notre Dame Spire Collapses As Fire Rages At Iconic Paris Cathedral

Paris is one of San Francisco’s sister cities and the twin towers and other designs of Notre Dame served as principal influences in the architecture of San Francisco’s own famous cathedral, Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill.

“As we watch the devastation at Notre Dame Cathedral, San Francisco’s thoughts are with the people of Paris, our Sister City, and those who continue to battle the flames,” Breed wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, also wrote on social media to express sadness about the fire.

“My heart breaks for Paris & all who have a place in their heart for .NotreDame Cathedral,” Speier wrote on Twitter. “It’s weathered war, revolution & natural forces for nearly 1000 years. Watching the spire collapse was like a dagger to the heart. Praying for the firefighters & city.”

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco also expressed her condolences.

