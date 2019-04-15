  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Lyft has pulled 3,000 electric bikes from San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. streets, after customers complained the bikes were braking too hard.

A spokeswoman with the ride-hailing company, headquartered in San Francisco, said Monday they are aware of reports of injuries, but wouldn’t specify the number of complaints it received. On Twitter, riders complained of being thrown over the handlebars.

Lyft removed the majority of its electric bikes, which can go up to 18 miles per hour, from the three cities on Sunday. Lyft is working with an engineering firm to determine the cause and did not estimate when the electric bikes would be back on the road.

A Lyft bicycle is displayed following the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony celebrating Lyft's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The electric bikes were designed by Motivate, which Lyft bought in November.

Rival Uber acquired bike sharing company Jump Bikes last year.

