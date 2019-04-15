  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Fire crews have contained a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Novato early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Two people who were inside the structure – that houses around 10 businesses – were able to escape safely after the blaze was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Veliquette said.

All of the businesses in the building suffered either smoke, fire or water damage, according to Veliquette, who added crews will be at the scene throughout the day doing overhaul and salvage operations. The fire was contained to the building around 1:15 a.m.

Although the cause is under investigation, arson investigators are on the way to the scene, Veliquette said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s