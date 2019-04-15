NOVATO (CBS SF) — Fire crews have contained a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Novato early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Two people who were inside the structure – that houses around 10 businesses – were able to escape safely after the blaze was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Veliquette said.

All of the businesses in the building suffered either smoke, fire or water damage, according to Veliquette, who added crews will be at the scene throughout the day doing overhaul and salvage operations. The fire was contained to the building around 1:15 a.m.

Deputies assisted @NovatoPolice @NovatoFireDist last night with a second alarm structure fire in a business park off Bel Marin Keys Blvd. Fire investigators and fire personnel from @NovatoFireDist still on sene investigating. pic.twitter.com/6rqv34vWCU — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) April 15, 2019

Although the cause is under investigation, arson investigators are on the way to the scene, Veliquette said.

