OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Oakland man was the target of an intense manhunt early Monday after investigators identified him as the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 6-year-old and the child’s mother and then fled the scene.

Oakland police released a photo of Rasenoch Allen and advised him to turn himself in before authorities track him down and take him into custody.



Rasenoch Allen — Oakland Police Photo

Officers were dispatch to 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard Saturday night to investigate a report of an auto-versus-pedestrian traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a black Mercedes 2-door was traveling westbound on Foothill and slammed into three pedestrians who were crossing the street, in a marked crosswalk, at 26th Avenue.

After the collision, the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene. The vehicle was later located abandoned in another area of Oakland.

Alma Garcia and her 6-year-old son Angel died of injuries suffered in the hit-and-run as they were on the way to the laundromat. The boy’s 20-year-old uncle was critically injured.

Anselmo Garcia, the husband and father of victims, was emotionally distraught as he talked with KPIX 5 Sunday night.

“I miss my kid, my wife, my brother who is still in the hospital,” he said through a veil of tears. “I miss all my family.”

Neighbors say the stretch of Foothill were the fatalities occurred has been dangerous for years.

“They just keep going and going and going,” said neighborhood resident Francine Harris. “It takes you 10, 15 minutes to get across the street right there because nobody will slow down.”