SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The suspect in a brazen attempted child kidnapping, in broad daylight on San Francisco’s Market Street, is behind bars.

Police responded Friday around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a kidnapping attempt on the corner of Market and Noe Streets.

The mother of the victim told officers an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed the child, and tried to flee.

After a struggle, the woman managed to free the child.

The group of bystanders chased down the suspect and detained him until the officers arrived, according to police.

Police arrested Roscoe Holyoake and took him into custody.

No further information was available about Holyoake. Police said the case is still under investigation.

