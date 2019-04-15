



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman killed in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Thursday morning has been identified as 48-year-old Dubai resident Marianne Natividad, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Police found Natividad lying in the roadway near the intersection of Nieman Boulevard and Laddie Way when they responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m.

Investigators believe she was crossing Nieman Boulevard when a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by 65-year-old Delilah Paray struck her.

Paray allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached Natividad, but got back into her vehicle and fled the scene without helping her or providing any identification.

She was found parked on a nearby street and taken into custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

San Jose city officials say this was the 13th fatal crash on city limits in 2019, and it’s the 10th fatality involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Anyone with additional information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Detective Matt Templeman at (408) 277-4654.

