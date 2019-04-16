BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Alex Goodwin Jr., who was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on Aug. 16, 2016.

Goodwin, 22, was found unresponsive outside his family’s home near Mabel and Burnett streets near San Pablo Park and taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

It was one of several shootings reported near the park at the time.

“Detectives believe there are individuals with information about this case and are asking for the help,” the Berkeley Police Department said in an announcement. “Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime.”

Anyone with more information about the shooting can call the department’s homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour non-emergency line at (510) 981-5900.

