NAPA (CBS SF) – California wineries are feeling the effects of the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Chinese leaders imposed retaliatory tariffs on American goods last April.

That has significantly reduced sales from California vintners in China, the world’s fastest-growing wine market.

A report this month from the Wine Institute in San Francisco found U.S. wine exports to China fell nearly 25-percent last year.

Wine exports as a whole fell nearly five-percent to their lowest levels since 2012.

California wines make up 90-percent of u-s wine exports by volume.