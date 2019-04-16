  • KPIX 5On Air

By Jackie Ward
Filed Under:Cow Palace, Daly City, Gun Laws, Gun Show, Gun Shows, Guns, Peninsula News

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – The Cow Palace will stop hosting gun shows after the current contract expires next year after the board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday morning.

“I think we’re part of a movement. We’re going to end gun shows everywhere on state property in California,” Ruth Borenstein with SF Brady United Against Gun Violence said.

Borenstein had led the charge against the Crossroads of the West gun show since last year. She says momentum against the show here and across the state is in her favor.

“San Mateo County, San Francisco County, Daly City have voted specifically to endorse stopping gun shows here. And, our surrounding counties also have said they don’t want gun shows on county property,” she said.

The gun shows offer free admission for children under 12, which Borenstein says glorifies and normalized guns for young people.

No one at the meeting was in favor of hosting more gun shows.

Any gun show scheduled through the end of the year will still take place.

