By Hoodline

Interested in getting intel on the newest eateries to open in the Financial District? From a traditional American sports bar addition to one of San Francisco’s oldest restaurants to a second location for a veteran delicatessen, read on to see the most recent arrivals to this area of the city.

Sam’s Tavern

368 Bush St.

Sam’s Tavern, a new addition to the historic Sam’s Grill at 368 Bush St. (between Montgomery and Kearny streets), is an all-day sports bar with a focus on seafood.

On the menu, expect starters like deviled eggs with Dungeness crab filling, fried calamari and double-smoked bacon. Entrees include classic burgers and hot dogs, as well as the vegan Impossible Burger is available. Pescatarians can enjoy Alaskan cod fish tacos or a crispy cod sandwich. A simple breakfast menu is also available, but not a separate list of brunch options.

At the bar, find classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned with Bulleit rye and spiced pear liquor, or a Manhattan with Basil Hayden’s bourbon. You can see the full menu here.

The new tavern currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews in its early days.

“A couple of colleagues and I stopped by the Tavern for drinks in early January. As of this review, I’ve been here five times,” enthused Vincent Y. on March 26. “The drinks are good but the food is the bomb! Try the sliders, hot dog, tacos and chowder!”

And Tim M. noted, “The back wall to the bar has the original bricks from 1906 earthquake, still charred (I ask lots of questions). It’s very refreshingly clean, with jukebox music available and plenty of televisions to watch sports. The ambiance is very nice and the Manhattan that I had was spot-on.”

Sam’s Tavern is open from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.



Verjus

528 Washington St.

Verjus is a European-style wine bar and bottle shop that also serves small plates. The project of Michael and Lindsay Tusk (owners of Quince and Cotogna), it specializes in “natural wine” fermented with indigenous yeasts, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

On the retail or “cave” side, which takes its cues from Parisian caves á manger, customers will find mostly French and Spanish wines, though California and Oregon are also represented. There’s also a wide selection of tinned seafood from Portugal.

On the restaurant side, diners can enjoy a glass of wine with French- and Spanish-influenced small plates from an ever-changing menu. Options include pastry-encrusted pâté, clams in white wine sauce, and croquettes with Spanish jamón. For dessert, if it’s available, try the pain perdu — French toast with a generous dollop of vanilla cream.

Even after the kitchen closes at 10 p.m., small snacks and bites are available for those who wish to linger over their glasses. Verjus does not take reservations, and tables are first come, first served.

The new wine bar’s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 27 reviews indicates the newcomer is still finding its way since our first report.

Yelper Zita M., who reviewed Verjus on March 22, wrote, “A lovely, yet large, wine bar. It can get crowded, so [you] might want to plan your arrival time. … The staff is extremely knowledgeable about the wine selection, and they will spend time with you to dial in the right flavor.”

However, Carolyn Z. echoed a few other reviewers’ complaints about the pricing and service: “The wines by the glass are also seriously overpriced … The bottles of wine were a much better deal. The employees are also very disorganized. Couldn’t flag somebody down to order food for the longest time, and had to ask for the same thing multiple times from various employees.”

Verjus is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Thursday and Friday and 5 p.m.–midnight on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

The Boy’s Deli

315 Montgomery St., Suite E

The new FiDi outpost of The Boy’s Deli, at 315 Montgomery St., Suite E, is the second location for the veteran family-run business, which has been in operation since 2000 on Polk Street.

Its menu of signature and customizable sandwiches, soups and Mediterranean-inspired sides include the Italian Wedding sandwich, with pesto and marinara sauces over rotisserie chicken with melted mozzarella, and the Sanfranpsycho, with honey turkey, gouda, bacon, pesto and garlic spread.

There are also breakfast options, with many combinations of eggs, cheese, ham, bacon or sausage on rolls or bagels.

The new delicatessen currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome thus far.

Yelper Laura L. wrote, “[My sister and I] consider ourselves to be harsh critics when it comes to sandwiches, especially of the deli variety, and this was one of our faves we’ve ever had. They’re also ginormous, and probably even two burly dudes could split one. … Staff is also super friendly.”

“Not easy to find, but worth the hunt. It’s better to preorder the food,” Ahmed H. recommended. “The sandwiches are great and humongous, and the soup was pretty good.”

The Boy’s Deli is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)