  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Bridge, Commute, Crash, Dumbarton, Dumbarton Bridge, traffic, Traffic delays

NEWARK (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge are currently blocked due to a jack-knifed big rig early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the solo-vehicle crash was reported around 5:38 a.m.  just west of Thornton Avenue and the toll plaza.

The CHP closed the entrance to the bridge and cars that were stuck behind the accident were escorted off to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate time of reopening.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s