NEWARK (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge are currently blocked due to a jack-knifed big rig early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the solo-vehicle crash was reported around 5:38 a.m. just west of Thornton Avenue and the toll plaza.

The CHP closed the entrance to the bridge and cars that were stuck behind the accident were escorted off to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate time of reopening.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.