



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A manhunt for 27-year-old Rasenoch Allen is ongoing in Oakland Tuesday as new details surfaced regarding the criminal history of the fugitive hit-and-run suspect.

Allen is accused of killing a mother and her son during a hit-and-run accident in Oakland Saturday night.

Police said Allen was driving a black Mercedes on Foothill Boulevard when he struck Alma Garcia, her 6-year-old son Angel, and the boy’s uncle Jeymi Garcia.

The boy and his mother died from their injuries. The uncle remains in critical condition.

Allen’s criminal record reveals he’s been implicated for homicide before. Back in 2016, he was charged with 11 counts including murder and attempted robbery.

Sources tell KPIX that on March 17, 2016, Allen and Justin Lewis attempted to rob Kevin Lorenzo Hokes Junior of cannabis he had in his possession at 3284 International Boulevard.

The robbery was unsuccessful and turned into a fight. That was when Lewis drew a gun and pulled the trigger, killing Hokes.

Criminal defense attorney Tony Brass says Allen’s criminal history will impact his sentence if he’s caught.

“This will double his exposure. Six years will turn to 12 years,” Brass said.

In the case of the 2016 shooting, prosecutors dropped the majority of the charges against Allen in exchange for his cooperation. He received credit for time served and was released after a year and a half.

Brass said that is standard.

“A prosecutor will charge someone with everything they can and drop charges later, rather than aggrandize charges as the case proceeds,” Brass explained.

In July of 2018, Allen was arrested again for attempted robbery, this time in Humboldt. The Sheriff’s office says Allen was one of three masked men seen leaving a house armed with guns, though nothing from the property was taken.

He made the $50,000 bail and was due in court in May. Oakland police offered a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.