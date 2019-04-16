



Everyone has their favorite candy for the different holidays, but it appears nothing satisfies people quite as much as the combination of peanut butter and chocolate.

A RetailMeNot survey shows 32% like Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs the best.

Next up on the list are Cadbury Creme Eggs and jelly beans, with 17% and 16% respectively.

The survey says 10% say chocolate bunnies are best, but only 6% picked Peeps.

Also, 73% of those surveyed said they straight-up don’t like Peeps.