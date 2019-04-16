In this photo illustration, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) logo appears on a California driver license on May 9, 2017 in San Anselmo. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of people with suspended driver licenses because of missed traffic court appearances may soon be off the hook with the launch of a new program in San Francisco.

The city is working with San Francisco Superior Court and the treasurer’s office to clear some 88,000 outstanding driver license holds following a task force study that showed the main reason people miss traffic court is because they cannot afford to pay their traffic tickets.

The study also showed traffic tickets in California average several hundred dollars and are among the most expensive in the nation, with residents of San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point having their licenses suspended at a rate more than three times the state average.

“For many people, losing their driver’s license means not being able to pick up their kids, go to work, pay off their bills, and get back on their feet,” said Mayor London Breed in a prepared statement. “It is an unnecessarily punitive measure that is ultimately counterproductive for both the City and the individual. We will continue to lead on this issue because it is a matter of equity in how we treat all San Franciscans, and ensuring that we are not harming our low-income residents over small violations.”

San Francisco Superior Court ended the practice of suspending driver licenses for missed traffic court dates two years ago, but didn’t have the capacity to overturn the thousands of suspensions already filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

San Francisco is the first locality in the nation to lift all outstanding driver’s license holds for individuals who miss traffic court dates.

“Of course we need to have consequences and penalties when people break the law or don’t follow the rules,” said Treasurer José Cisneros, whose office houses The Financial Justice Project . “In the work we’ve done locally on fine and fee reform and with the Financial Justice Project, we’ve come to realize that we can hold people accountable without putting them in financial distress.”

After San Francisco Superior Court ended the license suspension penalty for missing court, other counties followed suit and former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill ending the practice in 2017.