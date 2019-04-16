



NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa on Tuesday released frightening video that shows a woman and two young children barely escaping getting hit as a car loses control and plows through a restaurant’s outdoor patio area Monday.

The clip that the department posted shows the near-miss that happened in front of a restaurant at around 5 p.m. Monday. The clip taken by the restaurant’s surveillance camera showed the woman leaving Villa Corona at Bel Aire Plaza, holding a plastic bag in one hand and holding the door for two small children.

As the woman and children walk away from the door, a car suddenly comes into the video, smashing through the patio furniture in front of the location.

A photo the Napa Police Department posted to its Instagram account noted that the driver lost control of their vehicle, driving through Villa Corona’s outside dining area and striking a neighboring wall that separates the plaza from the.

While the post said that no one was hurt, the Napa Valley Register reported that the 60-year-old female driver and one of the children who was approximately two or three years old were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The department’s Facebook post noted that the incident was “a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.”