NOVATO (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver has been killed in a crash on Highway 37 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes and nearly ran over two CHP motorcycle officers before crashing into another vehicle. Northbound Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37 is currently blocked.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the roadway.

