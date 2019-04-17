OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A quiet, confident sense of calm remains draped over the Golden State Warriors lockerroom in the wake of their stunning and historic Game 2 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

There is no panic, no hand wringing, no outward signs of anxiety.

“We just need to rely on experience,” said Warriors guard Steph Curry on recovering from the team’s 31-point collapse in the second half. “All that we’ve been through over the last 5 years. We’ve felt worse in the lockerroom before in terms of all the different playoff experiences we’ve had so again that’s the beauty of the playoffs.”

“No matter what happens from game to game, you reassess and have another opportunity to build momentum. Between now and Thursday, (we need) to be real honest about what went wrong in that second half,” he continued. “Make adjustments. Hold ourselves accountable. And when we go on that plane (to Los Angeles), it’s a fresh start for us to take control of the series.”

No team in NBA history has yielded a 31-point lead in a playoff game. But this has been a season of games where the Warriors have looked disinterested and played like it.

The Memphis Grizzlies — one of the least productive teams in the NBA this season — scored 86 points in the first half of a win over Golden State just a week ago. Granted, several starters were rested in that game but it still was 86 points.

Generally, the team has bounced back and played well in the ensuing contests. Curry and his teammates seemed to believe that will be the case in Thursday night’s Game 3 in Los Angeles.

“It’s the playoffs — everything is heightened,” Curry said in the wake of the loss. “You got to really lock in on the fine details of what separates a winning team from a losing team. We lost sight of that down the stretch.”

Klay Thompson said the lingering anger from the loss could prove to be a overwhelming motivator.

“If it’s channeled right it will be,’ he said when asked about the anger in the team’s collective mindset. “We have a lot of experience…I know we’ll bounce back. We’re too prideful not to.”