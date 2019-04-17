  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Contra Costa Fire Department, Grease Fire, Italian Restaurant, Kitchen fire, Lafayette News, Postino Restaurant


LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A high-end Italian restaurant in Lafayette may be closed for months after a stubborn grease fire spread to the attic and took several hours to fully extinguish Thursday night.

The fire at Postino, listed at 3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., was initially reported around 6:50 p.m., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill.

Postino co-owner Parry Tong said Wednesday evening that the fire happened above the hood over the kitchen’s grill.

“It was a grease fire that ignited,” Tong said. The grill has a safety system in place to put out fires on the grill, but this started above that system and spread into the walls.

“By the time we tried to put it out it was already in the roof,” Tong said.

To complicate the matter, the restaurant is in an old and historic building that may be challenging to restore. It’s too soon for a monetary damage estimate but Tong described the damage as “pretty bad,” adding that it might be three or four months before the restaurant can reopen.

Firefighters were on the scene until well after midnight, according to Tong.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s