



PACIFICA (KPIX 5) – The fifth dead whale to wash ashore in the Bay Area since March was being battered by waves in Pacifica Wednesday.

The tide is on its way in, which is making the whale move a lot. Now, people are watching and waiting for what it will do next.

“Yeah, it’s a little crazy. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen something like this,” said Pacifica resident Ben Peters.

Peters lives in the neighborhood that’s right next to the stretch of beach where this dead whale washed up Tuesday.

“I saw a gash on the belly when he was down by the painted rock over there. Pretty good sized gash,” Peters said.

Marine biologists say that at first glance the whale seems to have been malnourished.

“Biologists within California, Alaska, Oregon and Washington are all seeing gray whales that are malnourished that are really skinny,” Barbie Halaska with the Marine Mammal Center said.

Another whale got washed up yesterday as well along the shoreline near Richmond. The carcass ended up along Brooks Island Regional Preserve. “We are going to create a team to go out and do necropsies as soon as possible. So get out, get on the beaches, and open these whales up to find cause of death and then hopefully determine what’s actually going on with these guys.”

The Marine Mammal Center is now trying to figure out what’s causing these whales to be malnourished. A lot of them are already skinny when they leave the coast of Alaska.