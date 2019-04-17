Filed Under:Bankruptcy, CEO, PG&E, San Francisco, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric’s new CEO is set to make $3 million on his first day on the job Wednesday.

Bill Johnson was tapped to become the utility’s new executive, according to a regulatory filing.

He’s set to receive a one-time payment of $3 million on his first day, that’s on top of his $2.5 million base pay. That figure doesn’t include stock options.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January in the face of billions of dollars in potential liability from huge wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018, including the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. That blaze in November 2018 killed 86 people and destroyed most of the town of Paradise.

