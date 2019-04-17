SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police released surveillance camera photos Wednesday of a man wanted in a brutal assault inside a local restaurant in February.
Investigators said that the victim of the attack was inside a restaurant located on the 600 block of Market Street at 11 p.m. on Feb. 8th when the suspect got into an altercation with the restaurant staff.
The suspect left the restaurant and then re-entered, proceeding directly to the front counter where the victim was located. Without any provocation the suspect struck the victim’s head with a glass wine bottle, which caused traumatic injuries.
The suspect then fled on foot down Market St.
Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.