SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a big-rig on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the motorcyclist fell off of his vehicle while traveling south on I-280 just south of Race Street. The motorcyclist was then struck by the big-rig.
The right and center lanes are blocked and traffic is being allowed through in the left lane.
The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m., according to Officer Ralph Caggiano. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has been called to the scene.
The CHP issued a Sig-alert for the fatal crash at 3:24 p.m. and officers are currently on scene.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.