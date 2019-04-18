



ALAMO (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help in finding four suspects who burglarized a jewelry store in Alamo earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office has released photos of the suspects who broke into the jewelry store in the 3200 block of Danville Boulevard shortly before 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Deputies arrived to find that the store’s front window had been broken and various items had been stolen inside.

Investigators believe the suspects fled north on Danville Boulevard after the burglary and then east on Stone Valley Road toward Interstate Highway 680.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a newer four-door Honda Civic with after-market rims and tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600. People can also send tips to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voicemail.

