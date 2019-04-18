Comments
Poplar Beach, Half Moon Bay (Runner1928/Wikimedia Commons)
HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Rescue crews were searching for an 18-year-old Hayward man who disappeared while in waters off Half Moon Bay Thursday afternoon.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the young man was boogie-boarding with friends at Poplar Beach around 3:10 p.m. Thursday when he and his board went under a wave. His friends said the board came back up without him, and he was last seen facedown in the water who were unable to reach him and then lost sight of him, the sheriff’s office said.
The Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol were assisting the sheriff’s office in the search for the unidentified man.
His family was headed to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
No other information was immediately available.