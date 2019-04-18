BENICIA (CBS SF) — Hostage negotiators are talking Thursday evening with a Benicia resident who claims he is armed and threatening to hurt a relative who lives with him, police said.

About 3 p.m. police received a call from the person who made the claims from a home in the 300 block of East H Street.

The Benicia Police Department requested the deployment of the Solano County Sheriff’s Department Regional SWAT team and closed streets around the area for the public and officer safety.

Authorities said they don’t believe the relative has been injured at this time.

Neighbors in the immediate area were also evacuated as precaution, and area residents were asked to shelter in place. Benicia police and Solano County Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiators are actively working with the suspect through the phone.

The scene remains active and authorities are asking everyone to stay away from the area of 300 block of East H Street.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.