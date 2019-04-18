  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Grandmother, Homicide, Milpitas, Police


MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A grandmother has been arrested in the death of her 3-year-old grandson who was found unresponsive at the family’s Milpitas home on Monday, authorities said.

Milpitas police said they got a 911 call of an unresponsive child at a residence in the 700 block of Luz Del Sol Loop at around 4:44 p.m. Monday.

An officer arrived on scene within two minutes and immediately began performing CPR. Additional officers and Milpitas Fire Department personnel arrived at the residence and continued lifesaving efforts.

Foos Abdi Hashi, Milpitas police mug shot

The child was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to their injuries a short time later. The child’s identity has not been released.

Investigators determined the case was a homicide and on Wednesday arrested Foos Abdi Hashi at her San Jose home. She is the paternal grandmother of the 3-year old child. Hashi was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

Comments
  1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    April 18, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Bring back the death penalty in CA !

