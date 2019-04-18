Filed Under:Elections, politics, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 19, 2013. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)


A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference and the Donald Trump’s campaign was released publicly Thursday.

READ/DOWNLOAD THE MUELLER REPORT HERE (.pdf)

ALSO READ: CBS News coverage of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference and Donald Trump’s campaign

