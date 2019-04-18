Filed Under:Good Samaritan Hospital, Guns, Pellet Gun, San Jose, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man with a pellet gun walked into San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday morning and was eventually detained by police, according to a San Jose police spokesman.

No one was injured during the incident, which did not involve “an active shooter,” according to San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

According to KPIX 5’s Kiet Do, the man with the pellet gun was disarmed by an employee, who is a military veteran.

No additional information was immediately available.

