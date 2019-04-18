  • KPIX 5Watch Now
Filed Under:880 crash, CHP, Milpitas, Santa Clara County sheriff

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s inmate bus and four other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on Highway 880 early Thursday, blocking four southbound lanes and sending five inmates to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The injured inmates were transported to the hospital as a precaution. All other inmates on the bus were accounted for and remain in custody, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 7:24 a.m. on southbound 880 at Brokaw Road.

According to photos of the scene released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Toyota Prius, a black Honda Accord and at least one of two sheriff’s department buses were involved in the crash. The CHP said two other vehicles were also involved.

The Prius burst into flames and was destroyed by a fire. The occupants were able to escape without injuries.

All southbound lanes were reopened by 9 a.m. The accident remains under investigation.

