Louise Anna Turpin and David Allen Turpin in court (CBS News)


RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California couple who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds faced sentencing Friday for years of abuse.

David and Louise Turpin were in Riverside County Superior Court for a proceeding that included some of their children speaking ahead of the sentencing. The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison.

The abuse was uncovered last year in the town of Perris when one of the couple’s 13 children jumped out a window and called 911. The 17-year-old girl had lived such an isolated life that she didn’t know her address and didn’t know what medication meant.

Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.

