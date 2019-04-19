BENICIA (CBS SF) – A standoff between an allegedly armed suspect and police at a home in Benicia ended peacefully late Thursday night, authorities said.
According to a statement from Benicia Police, police were called to a home on the 300 block of East “H” Street around 3 p.m., after a man called police claiming he was armed and was threatening to harm a relative who lives with him.
Several neighbors were evacuated due to the incident. Deputies with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and FBI negotiators were brought into negotiate with the suspect over the phone.
The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Rodney Brinkerhoff, surrendered to authorities around 11:20 p.m. and was taken to Solano County jail, where he was booked. A relative who lived at the home was not injured.
Multiple firearms, along with ammunition were recovered at the home. It is unclear if the guns were registered to the suspect, police said.
Authorities said Brinkerhoff was arrested earlier this month by the California Highway Patrol following a bomb and suicide threat that prompted the closure of the Benicia Bridge. Brinkerhoff was out on bail on at the time of Thursday’s incident.
It is not immediately clear when Brinkerhoff would appear in court in connection with the standoff case.