BENICIA (CBS SF) — A box truck that burst into flames at the Benicia-Martinez Bridge toll plaza Friday afternoon has shut down two lanes, according to Contra Costa CHP.
Authorities said the truck was attempting to pass through the toll plaza at about 12:45 p.m. when it caught on fire. While there was no collision, the truck stopped at the toll plaza because of the fire in the interior. Within moments, the truck was fully involved.
CHP said the driver was able to safely exit the truck and no injuries occurred, but the toll plaza itself sustained significant damage at Lane #6 and #7.
CalTrans was on scene assessing the damage and cleaning up after the fire, CHP said. In video from Chopper 5, CHP patrol vehicles could be seen blocking off the lanes to the damaged area of the toll plaza.
All other lanes are open and available, but traffic through the plaza is slowing due to the closed lanes and drivers looking at the damage.