SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A plane headed from San Francisco International Airport to New York had to return shortly after takeoff Friday after a “smoky odor” was detected in the cockpit, according to the airline.
Delta Flight 1359 had just taken off to John F. Kennedy International Airport when it turned back because of a maintenance issue, according to SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.
The Boeing 757-200 landed without incident, said Yakel.
A Delta spokesman said a “smoky odor” was detected in the cockpit after takeoff and the pilot turned the plane around out of an abundance of caution.
Delta issued the below statement regarding the issue with the flight, apologizing to the customers on flight 1359, saying it returned to San Francisco out of an abundance of caution.
“The aircraft returned to the gate where it will be inspected by maintenance technicians,” said spokesman Drake Castañeda in a statement. “Delta is working to reaccommodate customers to their final destination.”