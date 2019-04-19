FREMONT (KPIX 5) – One person has died following a shooting involving Fremont Police near the Fremont BART station and Washington Hospital late Thursday night.
Authorities say a male suspect pointed a gun and opened fire on an officer driving near Civic Center Drive and Mowry Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., hitting the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer was not responding to a call and was heading back to the station.
The officer responded by getting out of his car and firing at the suspect, causing the suspect to fall to the ground. Two other officers heard the “shots fired” call and sped to the scene.
After the suspect was shot, he was ordered to stop moving, but police said he continued to wave his hands. The suspect then crawled toward a gun, was able to grab it and point it at the officers.
“This is an area, where you know with the hospital. People come to Washington Hospital when they’re injured, when they need care. It was an extremely unfortunate incident, and we are thankful that our officers are okay,” said Captain Fred Bobbitt of the Fremont Police Department.
Officers responded by firing at the suspect, who died approximately 17 minutes later.
The shooting is the first officer-involved shooting in Fremont this year. Police said as of Friday morning additional details may not be available for 48 to 72 hours.