



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another draw for the community members of and visitors to San Francisco will open later this year on the main post of the Presidio, officials with the Presidio Trust announced Thursday.

The Presidio Theatre will open in September as a performing arts center, with opening celebrations taking place on Sept. 21 and 22. The 600-seat proscenium theater has been restored and transformed with the latest technical equipment and a large rehearsal space, among other features.

“For us it’s a wonderful story in terms of the transformation of the Presidio,” Presidio Trust spokeswoman Lisa Petrie said.

Another recently unveiled attraction is the Lodge at the Presidio, a historic hotel that opened in June 2018 after renovations.

Petrie said that the theater will be a benefit to the arts community and other groups in San Francisco who will benefit from an affordable mid-size event space.

“This is going to be an incredible boon for them,” Petrie said.

The theater has been closed for 20 years. It will open to the public at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a ticketed celebration. Other attendees can enjoy an open house with entertainment and tours from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

More information about these events can be found at http://presidiotheatre.org

The renovation of the theater was made possible by a gift from the Margaret E. Haas Fund in collaboration with the Presidio Trust.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed