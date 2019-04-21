OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized and six were displaced after a suspicious fire late Saturday in East Oakland, fire officials said.

Crews responded shortly before midnight to the 2000 block of Crosby Avenue, where a fire that started in a basement had spread to the attic of a three-story house.

The structure, divided into multiple units, was packed with personal belongings that impeded firefighters, said Battalion Chief Dino Torres.

The one-alarm fire took about 45 minutes to control and crews kept damage to a minimum on each floor, according to a Twitter post by Oakland firefighters.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and three dogs were rescued from the blaze, Torres said.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation, Torres said.

*DELAYED- 2354hrs 4/20/19 #workingfire 2000blk Crosby ave. 3 level house, fire in rear on all floors. Quick acting crews limited fire spread,kept damage to a minimum on each floor, despite difficult access, “hoarder” house conditions, and loose dogs. E13,18,17,T6,BC4#oakland pic.twitter.com/yP0nKGCmT0 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 21, 2019

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed