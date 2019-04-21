BREAKING:'Several' Americans Among Hundreds Killed in Sri Lanka Easter Bombing Attacks
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized and six were displaced after a suspicious fire late Saturday in East Oakland, fire officials said.

Crews responded shortly before midnight to the 2000 block of Crosby Avenue, where a fire that started in a basement had spread to the attic of a three-story house.

The structure, divided into multiple units, was packed with personal belongings that impeded firefighters, said Battalion Chief Dino Torres.

The one-alarm fire took about 45 minutes to control and crews kept damage to a minimum on each floor, according to a Twitter post by Oakland firefighters.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and three dogs were rescued from the blaze, Torres said.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation, Torres said.

