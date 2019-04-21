SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning which claimed a man’s life, police said.
Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Blossom Hill Road, not far from Oak Grove High School, said police Sgt. Enrique Garcia. They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Garcia said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation late Sunday afternoon, Garcia said, and no suspects have been identified or apprehended.
The identity of the victim had not been released as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other information was immediately available.
