



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two reunited ’90s alternative favorites bring their unique brands of droning, tuneful rock to the Fillmore Tuesday night when Failure and Swervedriver co-headline the SF venue.

Of all the bands that got signed during the early 1990s feeding frenzy of the alternative-rock explosion, Los Angeles group Failure was one that seemed destined to catapult past having a fiercely loyal cult of fans to mainstream success. Over the course of three albums. the partnership of guitarist and songwriter Ken Andrews and multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Greg Edwards produced some of the most indelible rock tunes of the decade.

While Andrews wrote all of the songs on the band’s tersely tuneful, hard-hitting 1992 debut Comfort, his collaboration with Andrews blossomed during the recording of their sophomore effort Magnified. On tunes like the infectious opener “Let It Drip” and bass-driven “Frogs” and “Wet Gravity,” the band’s established its trademark mix of richly textured atmospheres, muscular riffs, and crafty pop hooks.

Despite critical praise and repeat tours supporting fellow LA band and avowed fans Tool, Failure never quite broke through to a wider audience, even after the release of their masterstroke 1996 album, Fantastic Planet. The minor modern-rock hit “Stuck On You” should have been the tipping point to bigger success, but distribution issues with then label Slash Records hamstrung the release. Frustrated and struggling with drug-related personal issues, Failure would called it a day the following year.

The band members stayed busy, with the production work Andrews did on the latter two Failure albums serving as a calling card that made him an in-demand mix engineer. He also recorded with solo projects ON and Year of the Rabbit, while Edwards contributed to the sole album by psych-pop band Lusk and celebrated shoegaze/noise trio Autolux.

Still, the interest and fan worship of Failure (including the numerous musicians from alt-rock bands in the 2000s who would cite the group as an influence) eventually spurred a reunion. In February of 2014, the classic line-up of Andrews, Edwards, and drummer Kelli Scott shared the stage at the El Rey Theater for Failure’s first show in 16 years to the rapturous response of fans.

The success of the show led to a full-blow tour and — more importantly — the band’s return to the studio. In 2015, Failure released it’s first album in nearly two decades — The Heart Is a Monster — to nearly universal acclaim. Incorporating numerous instrumental segues between songs with a similar structure as Fantastic Planet, the album firmly announced that Failure was back to stay.

The band has hit the road for the first time since a 2016 jaunt celebrating the 20th anniversary of Fantastic Planet that featured the band performing the entire album from beginning to end. This co-headlining tour with British alt-rock contemporaries Swervedriver features another round of new music drawn from the series of EPs issued by the band last year that came to completion with the full album/EP compilation In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind in November. Another triumphant exploration of the band’s moody, atmospheric brand of space rock, the new collection stands firmly alongside the trio’s best work.

Touring partners Swervedriver have enjoyed a similar renaissance in recent years. Formed in 1989 by guitarists/songwriters Adam Franklin and Jimmy Hartridge, the band moved away from the two musicians’ garage-rock roots in their earlier group Shake Appeal started when they were teens in Oxford. Applying the noisy, post-punk guitar sound of Husker Du and Sonic Youth to a melody-driven rock, the band’s demo featuring the nugget “Son of Mustang Ford” (which still had flashes of the Stooge/MC5 influence) got them signed to Creation Records.

The band released several EPs that pegged Swervedriver — along with fellow Creation act My Bloody Valentine and Ride — as leading lights of the emerging “shoegaze” movement in the UK. The band would sign to A&M Records, touring the States heavily and releasing two albums for the label before issues with their third (Ejector Seat Revelation) led the band losing its deal with both A&M and the financially struggling Creation Records. The band would end up working with DGC, but by 1998 went on an extended break.

Franklin would embark on a solo career and other collaborative projects, but interest stirred by the retrospective compilation Juggernaut Rides ’89-’98 and the successful reunions of other ’90s contemporaries led Swervedriver to regroup, playing its first show in nearly a decade at Coachella in 2008. They eventually released I Wasn’t Born to Lose You in 2015, the band’s first new effort in 17 years.

Franklin and Hartridge have enlisted a variety of different collaborators to fill out the band for subsequent tours. Earlier this year, they released their latest collection of new music, Future Ruins, on Dangerbird Records that hearkens to the band’s classic albums while bringing their droning, distorted guitar-driven sound into the present. The tandem tour of revived and thriving ’90s bands at the Fillmore Tuesday night should draw a full house of discerning alt-rock fans.

Failure and Swervedriver

Tuesday, April 23, 8 p.m. $36.50

The Fillmore