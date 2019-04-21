SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least one South San Francisco police officer shot at three suspects inside a truck that rammed a police patrol vehicle while attempting to flee from the scene of an attempted burglary early Sunday morning, according to police.

Three men were arrested – one after a brief pursuit that stretched into Brisbane city streets – around 1:10 a.m. at the Genesis Towers at 1 Tower Place, Sgt. Ken Chetcuti said.

A private security company reported that the three suspects – two from Oakland and another from San Leandro – were attempting to break-in to a secured storage space inside a multiple-story parking garage that contained valuable construction equipment.

According to Chetcuti, officers arrived to find the suspects attempting to break-in, and the suspects then tried to flee in a Dodge Ram pick-up. The driver then rammed the patrol vehicle, and Chetcuti said in fear for their life, at least one officer fired shots at the driver.

Two of the suspects then fled from the pickup and were arrested at the scene. The driver was arrested after a short vehicle and subsequent foot pursuit.

Chetcuti said South San Francisco police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. He added that it still being determined if more than one officer fired shots or if any of the suspects was struck by gunfire. One officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

The suspects — all arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and attempted murder on a police officer — were also transported to a hospital for treatment.

The two suspects from Oakland have been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Lewis and 28-year-old Paul Mack. The San Leandro suspect was identified as 23-year-old Rhyon Griffin. All three will be taken to the San Mateo County Jail once they are released from the hospital.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed