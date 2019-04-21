ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Rohnert Park police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in which a 17-year-old boy at a house party suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at a house in the 5000 block of Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, said police Lt. Jeff Justice. Police talked to the victim at an area hospital, where the victim said he had gotten into an argument with three other males at the party. One of those three males shot the victim in the leg, police said.

The victim gave police detectives his account of what happened leading up to the shooting. A search warrant was then obtained for the Snyder Lane house, Justice said, and evidence was found in the home supporting the victim’s version of events.

No other details about the shooting were being released Sunday night.

Police detectives are working to identify the three suspects, and want to speak with others who were at the party, or who may otherwise have information about what happened and why. Contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 584-2640 or rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org

