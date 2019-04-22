  • KPIX 5On Air

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Efforts to tax sugary drinks and limit how much soda can be sold in a single cup have stalled in the California Legislature.

Assemblyman Richard Bloom on Monday pushed his soda tax bill off to next year. Assemblyman David Chiu’s has similarly delayed his bill that would ban the sale of soda cups bigger than 16 ounces.

Neither bill had enough support to pass but both lawmakers say they’ll keep trying for passage next year. Both bills are aimed at cracking down on public health concerns related to soda consumption.

The American Beverage Association is cheering Bloom’s move, saying a beverage tax would unfairly harm businesses and families.

California lawmakers banned local governments from adopting taxes on soda last year under pressure from the beverage association.
