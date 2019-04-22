



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Authorities on Monday afternoon released new information about the fatal Fremont police shooting last week, identifying the officers involved and the man who was shot after ambushing police Thursday evening.

The suspect allegedly fired at an officer at about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, as he was driving his patrol vehicle on Civic Center Drive south of the Mowry Avenue intersection, police said.

As the officer was heading south past the driveway to the Washington Hospital emergency room, the suspect allegedly walked toward the officer’s car from the east side of Civic Center Drive, pointed a handgun at him and opened fire, striking the officer’s vehicle at least once, according to police.

Investigators said the officer made a U-turn, stopped his car, grabbed his rifle and shot and hit the suspect.

Moments later, police say two other officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect shot but unwilling to surrender.

“The suspect crawled towards the firearm — actually grabbed onto the firearm. He pointed it at our officers. And both of our officers fired at the suspect,” Capt. Fred Bobbitt said.

Police say the suspect was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police dog and given first aid but died at the scene.

No officers or civilians were injured during the firefight, which lasted about 17 minutes, according to police.

On Monday, police identified the officers involved in the incident as

11 year veteran Fremont Police Officer Ryan Lobue, Officer James Taylor who has 10 years of service with the Fremont Police Department, and K9 Officer Jennifer Allsup, who has 7 years of service with the department

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Fremont resident Michael Allen Felch.

Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen plans to hold a press conference later in the week to provide full details on the incident, including video that will be made available to the media and the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.