ORINDA (KPIX 5) — A major parking crunch in Orinda, caused by an influx of BART riders parking their cars in residential areas combined with a lack of space, has prompted the city to look into a pilot permit parking program.
The city would issue parking permits for Orinda residents, employees and to BART riders, all of whom would pay to park for extended periods of time. The BART commuters hopping on trains at Orinda Station are also parking in a cramped downtown.
The BART commuter permits would be more expensive, in the range of $300 for six months, as opposed to $80 for six months for employee permits.
“Each area will be a specific zone, so if you are an Orinda resident, you would only park along Altarinda [Drive] potentially, or certain zones,” explained Larry Theis, director of the city’s Public Works Department.
The city council will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the potential cost of the permit parking program.