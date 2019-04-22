SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Caltrain fatally struck a person on the tracks south of the Blossom Hill station in San Jose on Monday evening, according to a Caltrain official.
The person was struck at approximately 7:26 p.m. by Southbound train #274. There were around 23 people onboard the train, but no injuries were reported, according to Dan Lieberman, public affairs specialist for Caltrain.
Caltrain said the individual was trespassing on the tracks. All trains were held at the incident area for a short time, but the tracks were reopened at maximum authorized speed at 9:05 p.m.
There was no information immediately available about the victim’s identity. Emergency personnel are on-scene.
The fatality marks Caltrain’s fifth death this year; earlier this month, a man was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Mateo.
In a statement, Caltrain said, “It is always regrettable when a life is lost on our tracks. Caltrain would like to remind everyone to be safe around train tracks.”