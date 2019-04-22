OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Employees for Southwest Airlines are staging demonstrations at airports across the Bay Area and California over working conditions and the airline’s use of non-union contractors.
Demonstrations are expected at San Francisco International Airport, Mineta San Jose International Airport and Oakland International Airport, along with Sacramento and several airports in Southern California.
The workers, who are represented by the Service Employees International Union, include baggage handlers, those who put passengers in wheelchairs and those who clean airplane cabins.
Workers are calling out the airline’s outsourcing, saying their healthcare has become more expensive and working conditions have become more grueling as a result. The SEIU claims conditions have become so bad, that it affects passenger safety.
The employees are circulating a petition urging Southwest CEO Gary Kelly that is expected to be delivered at the airline’s shareholders’ meeting next month.
It is not immediately clear how the demonstrations would impact passengers at local airports.
KPIX 5 has reached out to Southwest Airlines for a response.