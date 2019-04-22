SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Crews extinguished a three-alarm fire at a computer supply and repair store in Sunnyvale early Monday morning, a captain with the city’s Department of Public Safety said.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. by a passerby who reported smelling smoke coming from the building at 1255 W. El Camino Real, the location of Central Computers, Capt. Jim Choi said.
Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the building. They fought the blaze defensively since part of the building had collapsed, and eventually extinguished it with no injuries reported, Choi said.
There were no signs that anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire, and its cause and origin is under investigation, according to Choi.
He said Monday morning that part of the building collapsed in the blaze, so crews are making sure the site is safe before continuing their investigation.
